Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.69.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.