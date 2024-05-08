Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 864.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

