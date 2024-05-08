Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $499,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

