Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

