Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VBK opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

