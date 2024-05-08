Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.46.

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,159,000 after purchasing an additional 270,133 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,672,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

