iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

