PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
PCQ stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
