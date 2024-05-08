Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 146.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $98.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.