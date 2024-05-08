Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.41.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

