Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 20th

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Kodiak Gas Services has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

