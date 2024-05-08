Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 24th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
RAMPF stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
