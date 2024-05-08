Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on May 20th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Propel Media Price Performance
Propel Media stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Propel Media has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.
About Propel Media
