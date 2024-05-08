National Australia Bank Limited (NABZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on July 10th

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.
About National Australia Bank
