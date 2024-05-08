Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Children’s Place has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,849,397 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,380,354.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,893.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Children’s Place by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

