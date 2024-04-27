K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.98.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders have sold 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

