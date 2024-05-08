Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

Shares of MA opened at $453.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,088 shares of company stock valued at $395,452,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

