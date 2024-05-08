StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

