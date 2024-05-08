William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $246.55 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $303.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

