Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

ACLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

ACLS opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

