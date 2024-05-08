Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

