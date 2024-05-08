Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$15.03

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVA. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Company insiders own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.66.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.5530587 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

