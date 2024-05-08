Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Marcus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $356.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.