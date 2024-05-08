DA Davidson Comments on Hillenbrand, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,163.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,456 shares of company stock worth $1,041,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after buying an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

