Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives C$20.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBLY shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.52.

In related news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total transaction of C$55,685.88. Also, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,158,350.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

