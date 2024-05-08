Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 279 ($3.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($5.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.78 million, a PE ratio of -9,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

