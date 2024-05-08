Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $22.14

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,538 shares of company stock valued at $773,419. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

