Vericity (VERY) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vericity to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vericity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 360 2394 2047 73 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Vericity’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 7.58% 13.04% 1.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.63 Vericity Competitors $21.12 billion $1.26 billion 7.94

Vericity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vericity rivals beat Vericity on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

