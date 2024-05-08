TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY24 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.1 %
TIXT stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
