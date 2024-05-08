Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Getty Images has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Getty Images news, CMO Gene Foca sold 29,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $129,164.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 430,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,590.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GETY. Benchmark increased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

