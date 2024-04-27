Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.56.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.