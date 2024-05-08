Stevens Capital Partners Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stevens Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,196. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

