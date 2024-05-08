Stevens Capital Partners Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stevens Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. 611,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,557. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

