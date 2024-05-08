Stevens Capital Partners Buys 15,355 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 376,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.