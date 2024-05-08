Stevens Capital Partners Sells 1,883 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stevens Capital Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,241. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

