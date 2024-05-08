Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,633. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $240.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

