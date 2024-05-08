Stevens Capital Partners Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWP stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,327. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

