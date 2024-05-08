Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $458.00

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 458 ($5.75), with a volume of 7306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.46).

Irish Continental Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £753.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,403.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 403.51.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,193.55%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

