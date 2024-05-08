Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 271,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 896% from the average session volume of 27,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.