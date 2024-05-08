Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Down 8.4%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.31. 346,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 317,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$296.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

