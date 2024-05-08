SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.