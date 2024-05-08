SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 297,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

GDV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,806. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.