Stevens Capital Partners Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.22. 69,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

