Stevens Capital Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 456,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,922. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.