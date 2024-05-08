Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $535,580.42 and approximately $339,362.20 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

