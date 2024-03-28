Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

