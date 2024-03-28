Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
