HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 384,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
