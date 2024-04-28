New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Plans Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ)

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75.

