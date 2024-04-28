Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,394 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for about 2.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 485.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

NTG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,854. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

