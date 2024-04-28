Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.70. 710,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4473 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

